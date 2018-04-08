From the First Alert Weather Team

The current winter chill won't last much longer. A sun/cloud mix is expected Sunday, but no rain is in the forecast to close out the weekend. Highs will top out only in the mid 60°s about 10 - 15 degrees below normal. High pressure will begin to move to our east Sunday, bringing warmer air off the Gulf of Mexico late Sunday.

This will result in a modest warming trend to start the work week. Morning lows Monday will be in the low 50°s as kids head back to classes following Easter break. Highs Monday will reach the mid 70°s. A stray shower or two will be possible during portions of the day, but the vast majority will remain dry. A weak cold front will slip through the area early Tuesday morning. This front might bring a few showers, but once again most stay dry. The front won't deliver a big change in temperature.

Wednesday morning will be chilly in the upper 40°s. Otherwise, we see another rapid warm up to close out the work week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be back in the 80°s. Our next storm system and strong cold front looks to arrive Saturday. Shower and t-storms are expected to be likely at some point Saturday.

Exact timing and intensity of the storm system are still unknown at this time. But with it being spring, the potential will be there for possible severe weather.

