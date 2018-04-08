Shooting at White Castle Community Center leaves 1 dead; victim - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting at White Castle Community Center leaves 1 dead; victim identified

WHITE CASTLE, LA (WAFB) -

A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators.

Authorities have identified the victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened at the White Castle Community Center, which is on Bowie Street, around midnight.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said there was a huge birthday party at the community center and two men got into a fight, which turned into a shooting. He added security at the event was provided by the city of White Castle.

Officials said the party was attended by people all over Ascension and Iberville parishes.

It is believed there were about 500 people at the party, so Stassi said he hopes some in attendance recorded or took pictures of the shooting using their phones, which could help lead authorities to the killer.

According to Stassi, the White Castle Police Department is handling the investigation and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Anyone with pictures or video of the shooting is urged to call Maj. Ronnie Hebert at 225-687-3553 or if you have any information about what happened, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

