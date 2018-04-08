Shooting at White Castle Community Center leaves 1 dead; victim identified

Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Derrick Davis, 41, of Belle Rose.More >>
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Derrick Davis, 41, of Belle Rose.More >>
A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators. Authorities have identified the victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales.More >>
A driver is facing charges after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run Saturday night. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Chad Zimmerle, 38, of Denham Springs.More >>
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.More >>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>