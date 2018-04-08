Shooting at White Castle Community Center leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the White Castle Community Center, which is on Bowie Street, around midnight.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said there was a party at the community center and two men got into a fight, which turned into a shooting.

He didn’t release the victim’s name but described him as a 21-year-old man from the Gonzales/Donaldsonville area.

The suspect has not been caught, but it is believed there were about 500 people at the party, so Stassi said he hopes some in attendance recorded or took pictures of the shooting using their phones.

According to Stassi, the White Castle Police Department is handling the investigation and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Anyone with pictures or video of the shooting is urged to call Maj. Ronnie Hebert at 225-687-3553 or if you have any information about what happened, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

