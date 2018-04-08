Shooting at White Castle Community Center leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators.More >>
In an effort to celebrate Earth Day and introduce the idea of “freecycling,” the Livingston Parish Library will hold three free garage sales throughout the month of April.More >>
Winners of the 2017 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors contest were announced Saturday at the World War II Museum.More >>
Officials are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead Saturday afternoon.More >>
The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team took down five teams and posted a team score of 197.675 to capture the NCAA Raleigh RegionalMore >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The boy’s mother and her boyfriend remain in jail after they were denied bail on murder charges.More >>
The sheriff’s office said identification would likely be done through DNA testing, which could take weeks.More >>
