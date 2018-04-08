Shooting at huge birthday party leaves 1 dead; victim identified

The sweet sounds of a soprano saxophone blended perfectly with a little Spanish guitar is just part of what folks will hear this weekend as the annual Ebb & Flow Festival takes over Baton Rouge. It's just one of the events from the jam-packed schedule all April to kick off the spring festival season.More >>
A man is dead after a fight at a birthday party led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators. Authorities have identified the victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales.More >>
A man and woman were killed in a crash early Sunday morning after their car was hit by a driver who ran a red light, investigators said.More >>
Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Derrick Davis, 41, of Belle Rose.More >>
A driver is facing charges after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run Saturday night. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Chad Zimmerle, 38, of Denham Springs.More >>
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.More >>
JSU posted surveillance video that includes cameras around campus showing the moment an EF-3 tornado was traveling through the area.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
The boy’s mother says the teacher triggered her son by yelling at him and she believes filing a police report is an overreaction.More >>
The settlement stems from Toyota dealerships charging certain nonwhite customers higher interest rates on their auto loans than white customers.More >>
