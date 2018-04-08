Shooting at huge birthday party leaves 1 dead; victim identified

A man is dead after a fight at a birthday party led to a shooting in Iberville Parish late Saturday night, according to investigators.

Authorities have identified the victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened at the White Castle Community Center, which is on Bowie Street, around midnight.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said there was a huge birthday party at the community center and two men got into a fight, which turned into a shooting. He added security at the event was provided by the city of White Castle.

According to Stassi, the White Castle Police Department is handling the investigation and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Officials said the party was attended by people all over Ascension and Iberville parishes. It is believed there were at least 200 and maybe up to 500 people at the party

"There were a ton of people here not from Iberville Parish," Stassi said. "And, we're hoping that these people will step forward with any photographs that may have been taken last night, any videos. We're going to need the community's help in solving this one."

"Basically, everything was going great until all of a sudden gunshots rang out and people just started pouring out of the door," Police Chief Mario Brown added. "Somebody was standing next to the person that saw something. Come forward. Let us know what's going on."

Anyone with pictures or video of the shooting is urged to call Maj. Ronnie Hebert at 225-687-3553 or if you have any information about what happened, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

