Arrest made in White Castle community center murder

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and White Castle Police have made an arrest in the murder of Thailan Cutno on Saturday night at the White Castle Community Center.

Tyler Jackson, of Sorrento, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second degree murder.

The sheriff’s office is still actively looking for witnesses and asking them to come forward with any videos, pictures or any information.

The victim as Thailan Cutno, 21, of Gonzales was shot at the White Castle Community Center, which is on Bowie Street, around midnight on Sunday, April 8.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said there was a huge birthday party at the community center and two men got into a fight, which turned into a shooting. He added security at the event was provided by the city of White Castle.

According to Stassi, the White Castle Police Department is handling the investigation and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.

Officials said the party was attended by people all over Ascension and Iberville parishes. It is believed there were at least 200 and maybe up to 500 people at the party

"There were a ton of people here not from Iberville Parish," Stassi said.

"Basically, everything was going great until all of a sudden gunshots rang out and people just started pouring out of the door," Police Chief Mario Brown added.

Anyone with pictures or video of the shooting is urged to call Maj. Ronnie Hebert at 225-687-3553 or if you have any information about what happened, you should contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

