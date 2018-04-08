UN, Singapore concerned about rising trade tensions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UN, Singapore concerned about rising trade tensions

(Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi before their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China. (Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi before their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China.
(Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP). Yang Jiechi, left, a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the General Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guter... (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP). Yang Jiechi, left, a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the General Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guter...
(Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP). Yang Jiechi, left, a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the General Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guter... (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP). Yang Jiechi, left, a member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and head of the General Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, shakes hands with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guter...
(Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi, right, holds a talk with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan, during their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, C... (Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi, right, holds a talk with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan, during their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, C...
(Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan, center, holds a talk with Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi, right, during their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bei... (Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan, center, holds a talk with Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi, right, during their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bei...

BEIJING (AP) - The U.N. secretary-general and the Singaporean foreign minister say they are concerned about trade tensions and rising protectionism across the world.

The two leaders voiced support for international cooperation during back-to-back meetings with the Chinese foreign minister in Beijing Sunday.

The talks come as China and the U.S. exchange tariff threats in what is already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle for more than a half century.

Beijing vowed Friday to "counterattack with great strength" if President Donald Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attacked what he called "protectionism and unilateralism," though he didn't single out the U.S. by name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rivers swell as wet storm moves through Northern California

    Rivers swell as wet storm moves through Northern California

    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-07 07:07:29 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:13 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:13:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...
    Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched...More >>
    Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched Northern California.More >>

  • Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:17 PM EDT2018-04-08 01:17:56 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 3:12 AM EDT2018-04-08 07:12:29 GMT
    A body has been recovered near the scene where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.More >>
    A body has been recovered near the scene where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.More >>

  • Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

    Trump troop request creates opening for governors to say no

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:18:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-04-08 03:21:29 GMT
    (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...

    Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.

    More >>

    Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly