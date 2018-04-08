UN, Singapore concerned about rising trade tensions

(Parker Song/Pool Photo via AP). Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishan, center, holds a talk with Chinese Foreign Minster and State Counselor Wang Yi, right, during their meeting Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bei...

BEIJING (AP) - The U.N. secretary-general and the Singaporean foreign minister say they are concerned about trade tensions and rising protectionism across the world.

The two leaders voiced support for international cooperation during back-to-back meetings with the Chinese foreign minister in Beijing Sunday.

The talks come as China and the U.S. exchange tariff threats in what is already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle for more than a half century.

Beijing vowed Friday to "counterattack with great strength" if President Donald Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attacked what he called "protectionism and unilateralism," though he didn't single out the U.S. by name.

