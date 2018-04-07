WAFB wins multiple AP awards

Winners of the 2017 Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors contest were announced Saturday at the World War II Museum.

Dozens of AP-member newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters in both states submitted more than 1,400 entries in the contest that honors the best in journalism in 2017. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative with 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States.

A list of winners can be found at: http://discover.ap.org/contests/louisiana-mississippi.

Greg Meriwether was selected as the news anchor of the year and Kiran Chawla was selected as newsperson of the year.

WAFB also brought home awards in best long-light feature, as well as best daytime newscast.

