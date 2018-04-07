LSU softball wins 1-0 on Sunseri walk-off home run

The LSU softball team clinched a series win over Ole Miss with a 1-0 win at a frigid Tiger Park Saturday night.

The Tigers won on a Shelbi Sunseri walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

While it didn’t take 19 innings, the Tigers once again found a way to win in thrilling fashion.

Much like Friday night, LSU rode a stellar performance in the circle. Senior pitcher Carley Hoover was fantastic, throwing a complete game shutout, with 14 strikeouts (season high) and only two hits given up.

LSU improves to 32-6 on the season, 7-3 in the SEC. The Tiger and Rebels wrap up the series Sunday at 1 p.m. at Tiger Park.

