Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.

A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California.

The body was pulled from the surf by a bystander and later recovered by Westport Fire Department personnel.

The sheriff's office says it appears to be that of an African American female, but the age and identity could not immediately be determined. An autopsy is planned.

Authorities have been looking for three missing children from the crash that killed Sarah and Jennifer Hart and three of their other adopted children.

Authorities say data from the vehicle's software suggested the crash was deliberate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

