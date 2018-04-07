LSU gymnastics captures Regional Title and NCAA berth

Information provided by Brandon Berrio, Assistant Communications Director for LSUsports.net

The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team took down five teams and posted a team score of 197.675 to capture the NCAA Raleigh Regional and secure the program’s 29th NCAA Championships appearance, Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Coliseum.

The Tigers moved to 27-1 overall after posting the highest road score in a regional in school history. The regional win marked the 17th overall for LSU and sixth-straight NCAA Regional title.

Nebraska earned the second spot to the NCAA Championships after a score of 197.525. NC State placed third overall with a 196.050, Maryland was the fourth place team with a196.050, Oregon State finished fifth with a 194.975, and GWU finished sixth with a 195.425.

Senior Myia Hambrick and junior Sarah Finnegan won the all-around title with score of 39.625. LSU’s Hambrick and Edney took home the vault title, Hambrick won the beam title, and Finnegan secured the floor title.

“The thing about this meet is it’s a marathon with all the byes,” LSU Gymnastics Head Coach D-D Breaux said. “I was proud of the way we adjusted after floor and did a great job vaulting. On beam they were absolute rocks. In this meet, you do what you have to do to get out. Now it’s time to go home and prepare for NCAA Championships.”