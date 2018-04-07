Suspect in fatal Belle Rose shooting turns himself in

One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a shooting in Assumption Parish on Saturday, April 7.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. and found Derrick Davis, 41, of Belle Rose shot to death on Grisaffe Lane, according to officials with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, April 11, APSO reported that 24-year-old Shyrone Coleman had turned himself in for the shooting and was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

