Investigators identify man shot, killed in Assumption Parish

Officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Derrick Davis, 41, of Belle Rose.

According to APSO, deputies responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. and found Davis shot to death on Grisaffe Lane in Belle Rose.

Officials said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

They have not yet identified anyone they are looking for in connection with the shooting.

