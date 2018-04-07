1 man shot, killed in Assumption Parish

Officials are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the call at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

One man was found shot to death on Grisaffe Lane in Belle Rose. Officials say the fatality is being investigated as a homicide.

At this moment, there are no suspects in custody and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.