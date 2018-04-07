Tornado touches down, destroys homes in St. James Parish

The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team took down five teams and posted a team score of 197.675 to capture the NCAA Raleigh RegionalMore >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning.More >>
Family and friends gathered on Saturday, April 7, to honor the lives of the brave men and women who selflessly paid the ultimate price in service.More >>
Six people are behind bars in Tangipahoa Parish after the Sheriff' Office closed a month-long undercover narcotics investigation.More >>
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan on the 50th floor.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
