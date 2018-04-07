Tornado touches down, destroys homes in St. James Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tornado touches down, destroys homes in St. James Parish

NWS confirmed a tornado caused damage near Paulina Saturday morning (Source: WAFB) NWS confirmed a tornado caused damage near Paulina Saturday morning (Source: WAFB)
PAULINA, LA (WAFB) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning.

The NWS Storm Survey says they have found damage consistent with an EF-0 and EF-1 tornado in Southwest Lutcher near Paulina. The storm is believed to have traveled along a 1.16-mile track, about 50 yards wide between Denise Street and Sugarhouse Lane.

Officials say damage from estimated 90 mile per hour winds damaged homes between Highway 642 and St. Joseph Street in Remy.

"I was basically in a dead sleep and it just woke me up," said Kaci Ramirez, who lived in one of the houses damaged by the strong winds. "I mean, words can't really describe how it was. It was just very very devastating, not just something anyone would ever want to experience."

Ramirez says the storm ripped holes in the roof of her house, causing water to leak in.

One home completely lost its roof while several other homes suffered significant roof damage.

Several trees were also uprooted or snapped along the path of the tornado.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

