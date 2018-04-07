Friends, family honor the lives of fallen firefighters - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Friends, family honor the lives of fallen firefighters

Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of fallen firefighters (Source: WAFB) Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of fallen firefighters (Source: WAFB)
Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of fallen firefighters (Source: WAFB) Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of fallen firefighters (Source: WAFB)
Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of fallen firefighters (Source: WAFB) Family and friends gathered to honor the lives of fallen firefighters (Source: WAFB)
INDEPENDENCE, LA (WAFB) -

Family and friends gathered on Saturday, April 7, to honor the lives of the brave men and women who selflessly paid the ultimate price in service.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the State Fire Marshal's office. The ceremony recognized those who died in the line of duty. Firefighters whose names are now added to the memorial wall. 

Organizers say that sacrifice is an unfortunate part of the job that many don't even consider when jumping in to help those in need.

"We don't think of the danger. You do it from repetition, from training," said Vincent Bella, President of the Louisiana Firefighters Memorial. "You do it because this is what it's all about."

Firefighters honored at Saturday's memorial will also be commemorated with a candle-lit vigil in July.

"What's a greater glory than giving your life for your fellow man?" Bella said. "I mean, my God, you can't get it no better than that."

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local/State NewsMore>>

  • LSU gymnastics captures Regional Title and NCAA berth

    LSU gymnastics captures Regional Title and NCAA berth

    Source: LSUsports.netSource: LSUsports.net
    Source: LSUsports.netSource: LSUsports.net

    The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team took down five teams and posted a team score of 197.675 to capture the NCAA Raleigh Regional

    More >>

    The second-ranked LSU gymnastics team took down five teams and posted a team score of 197.675 to capture the NCAA Raleigh Regional

    More >>

  • 1 man shot, killed in Assumption Parish

    1 man shot, killed in Assumption Parish

    Breaking News (source: RNN)Breaking News (source: RNN)
    Breaking News (source: RNN)Breaking News (source: RNN)
    Officials are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead Saturday afternoon. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the call at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 7. One man was found shot to death on Grisaffe Lane in Belle Rose. Officials say the fatality is being investigated as a homicide. At this moment, there are no suspects in custody and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released. This is a developing story. Ch...More >>
    Officials are investigating a shooting that has left one man dead Saturday afternoon. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the call at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 7. One man was found shot to death on Grisaffe Lane in Belle Rose. Officials say the fatality is being investigated as a homicide. At this moment, there are no suspects in custody and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released. This is a developing story. Ch...More >>

  • Tornado touches down, destroys homes in St. James Parish

    Tornado touches down, destroys homes in St. James Parish

    NWS confirmed a tornado caused damage near Paulina Saturday morning (Source: WAFB)NWS confirmed a tornado caused damage near Paulina Saturday morning (Source: WAFB)

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in St. James Parish early Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly