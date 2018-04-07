Friends, family honor the lives of fallen firefighters

Family and friends gathered on Saturday, April 7, to honor the lives of the brave men and women who selflessly paid the ultimate price in service.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the State Fire Marshal's office. The ceremony recognized those who died in the line of duty. Firefighters whose names are now added to the memorial wall.

Organizers say that sacrifice is an unfortunate part of the job that many don't even consider when jumping in to help those in need.

"We don't think of the danger. You do it from repetition, from training," said Vincent Bella, President of the Louisiana Firefighters Memorial. "You do it because this is what it's all about."

Firefighters honored at Saturday's memorial will also be commemorated with a candle-lit vigil in July.

"What's a greater glory than giving your life for your fellow man?" Bella said. "I mean, my God, you can't get it no better than that."

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.