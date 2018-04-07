Friends, family honor the lives of fallen firefighers

Family and friends gathered on Saturday, April 7, to honor the lives of the brave men and women who selflessly paid the ultimate price in service.More >>
Family and friends gathered on Saturday, April 7, to honor the lives of the brave men and women who selflessly paid the ultimate price in service.More >>
Six people are behind bars in Tangipahoa Parish after the Sheriff' Office closed a month-long undercover narcotics investigation.More >>
Six people are behind bars in Tangipahoa Parish after the Sheriff' Office closed a month-long undercover narcotics investigation.More >>
Starting on Saturday, April 7 and ending on Sunday, 8, hundreds of dancers will fill the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take part in a 26.2-hour dance marathon.More >>
Starting on Saturday, April 7 and ending on Sunday, 8, hundreds of dancers will fill the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take part in a 26.2-hour dance marathon.More >>
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron is speaking to the media following Saturday's spring football practice.More >>
LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron is speaking to the media following Saturday's spring football practice.More >>
A 35-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his vehicle flipped during a crash.More >>
A 35-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his vehicle flipped during a crash.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
A young Tennessee boy has been determined dead, and his father has been arrested for murder.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
The child's family said the daycare broke an agreement.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.More >>