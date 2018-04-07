Month-long narcotics investigation results in 6 arrests

6 men were arrested after a month-long narcotics investigation in Tangipahoa Parish (Source: TPSO)

Six people are behind bars in Tangipahoa Parish after the Sheriff' Office closed a month-long undercover narcotics investigation.

A large number of various narcotics were seized.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and the Hammond Police Department Narcotics Unit began looking into several complaints of suspected illegal drug activity at a house in Ponchatoula. Over the course of the 30-day investigation, undercover agents made several buys from multiple people at the house.

Undercover agents bought suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine.

On April 2, police executed a search warrant on the house. As law enforcement arrived, several subjects ran on foot in an attempt to flee but were soon apprehended.

Detectives recovered five ounces of suspected meth, approximately six grams of suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, and numerous Adderall capsules.

The people in the house at the time were arrested and charged as follows:

Shaquille Harris, 26 - charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession with intent to distribute CDS II, and numerous warrants

Kelvin Jackson, 46 - charged with possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession with intent to distribute CDS II, and numerous warrants

Michael Hutcherson, 32 - charged with resisting arrest and numerous outstanding warrants

Letcher Cyprian, 47 - charged with resisting arrest and numerous outstanding warrants

Bryant Womack, Jr., 26 - charged with resisting arrest and numerous outstanding warrants

Demarkeal Pines, 17 - charged with resisting arrest

The Department of Homeland Security Aviation Unit assisted deputies and officers with executing the warrant.

