Hundreds dance over 24 hours to raise money for miracle kids

Hundreds of dancers filled the PMAC to raise money for current and former patients of OLOL Children's Hospital (Source: WAFB)

The Dance Marathon at LSU is the university's largest philanthropic, student-run organization support the children and families of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

Starting on Saturday, April 7 and ending on Sunday, 8, hundreds of dancers will fill the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to take part in a 26.2-hour dance marathon.

Miracle Kids are current or former patients at OLOL Children's Hospital.

Since 2013, students, donors, and sponsors have raised over $771 thousand.

