Championship Plaza groundbreaking to be held on April 10

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza on Tuesday, April 10 at 11 a.m.

This building will support athletic programming and benefit the music department.

Located at the main entrance, the Tony Clayton Championship Plaza will feature bronze plaques commemorating Southern Jaguar championship athletes. The ring and columns will be illuminated by color changing LED lights which can be programmed to display school colors. Column sponsors will be featured on bronze plaques on the faces of each column.

At the groundbreaking, representatives from David Mougeot Architecture and Stewarts Construction will join Ann Smith, SU System Chairwoman; Dr. Ray Belton, SU System President; and Antonio "Tony" Clayton, Athletic Committee Chairman Attorney, who contributed $1.1 million to fund the construction.

Davion Prater contributed to this report. 

