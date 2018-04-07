$27K of drugs delivered in the mail lands duo behind bars - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

$27K of drugs delivered in the mail lands duo behind bars

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Evidence from an undercover drug arrest on April 5, 2018 (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Evidence from an undercover drug arrest on April 5, 2018 (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Michael Regan and Morgan Miguez (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office) Michael Regan and Morgan Miguez (Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

A special delivery landed a man and woman from Hammond behind bars.  

The duo was busted after roughly $27,000, or 19 pounds, of marijuana was delivered to a home located in Greenbriar. However, the investigation started with prior deliveries.  

According to officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, an undercover operation involving multiple agencies was launched after suspicious packages began being delivered to the home of Michael Regan, 34.  

The packages were sent from various locations on the west coast. On April 4, a package was intercepted and a K9 "presented a positive reaction to the package for the presence of scent for illegal narcotics." 

The next day, that same package was delivered as a part of the undercover operation. When it was delivered, Morgan Miguez, 24, picked up the package and brought it inside.  

A search warrant was executed, and agents found the package, which had in it the 19 pounds of marijuana. They also found methamphetamine in the home and drug paraphernalia.   

Regan was arrested for possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 CDS.

Miguez was arrested and charged with possession of schedule 1 CDS, possession of schedule 2 CDS, and possession of Drug Paraphernalia.  

Both were booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison.

"Moral of the story - No package is worth your freedom; think twice before you lick the envelope," states a press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.  

