Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute

(Wyandotte County Detention CenterCenter via AP, File). FILE - This April 4, 2018 file booking photo provided by the Wyandotte County Detention Center, shows Jeff Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park, who is charged in a 10-year-old boy's de... (Wyandotte County Detention CenterCenter via AP, File). FILE - This April 4, 2018 file booking photo provided by the Wyandotte County Detention Center, shows Jeff Henry, co-owner of the Schlitterbahn water park, who is charged in a 10-year-old boy's de...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft ride is being investigated in Texas over a confrontation with people in his home.

New Braunfels, Texas, police say a woman reported Thursday that Jeff Henry had threatened her. Henry has not been charged.

Henry co-owns Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts and is charged with murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab, who died on a waterslide when his raft went airborne and hit an overhead loop. Henry made his first court appearance in Kansas and flew back to Texas on Thursday.

Defense attorney Ron Barroso tells KSHB-TV when Henry arrived at his home he discovered people staying there had burglarized and ransacked it. He says Henry confronted them, which prompted the woman's call to police.

Barroso says Henry plans to file charges.

___

Information from: KSHB-TV, http://www.kshb.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Lawyers: Prosecutors withheld evidence of teen's innocence

    Lawyers: Prosecutors withheld evidence of teen's innocence

    Saturday, April 7 2018 10:17 AM EDT2018-04-07 14:17:54 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:48:43 GMT
    (Shreveport Police Dept. via AP). These undated arrest photos made available by the Shreveport Police Department show Corey Williams under arrest. Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to throw out a case in which they claim Louisiana...(Shreveport Police Dept. via AP). These undated arrest photos made available by the Shreveport Police Department show Corey Williams under arrest. Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to throw out a case in which they claim Louisiana...
    Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to hear their claims that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence that an intellectually disabled 16-year-old boy falsely confessed to killing a pizza...More >>
    Defense attorneys are urging the nation's highest court to hear their claims that Louisiana prosecutors withheld evidence that an intellectually disabled 16-year-old boy falsely confessed to killing a pizza deliveryman.More >>

  • Northern California drenched by 'Pineapple Express' storm

    Northern California drenched by 'Pineapple Express' storm

    Saturday, April 7 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-07 07:07:29 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:48:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Pedestrians shield themselves from the rain with umbrellas Friday, April 6, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. A fierce Northern California storm Friday shut down Yosemite National Park, threatened mudslides in wildfire-ravaged...
    Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched...More >>
    Tourists streamed out of Yosemite National Park, baseball fans were denied a game and authorities kept a close eye on swelling rivers and rising water in a damaged dam as a "Pineapple Express" storm drenched Northern California.More >>

  • Feds seize Backpage.com, websites in enforcement action

    Feds seize Backpage.com, websites in enforcement action

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:07:24 GMT
    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:28:21 GMT
    Federal law enforcement authorities are in the process of seizing Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.More >>
    Federal law enforcement authorities are in the process of seizing Backpage.com and its affiliated websites.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly