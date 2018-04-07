Chase involving deputy ends with driver of stolen vehicle dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Chase involving deputy ends with driver of stolen vehicle dead

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and a chase with deputies. 

Officials say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Friday, April 7. It started when a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office noticed a car on Jones Creek near Mary Louise Avenue driving without its headlights on. 

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly took off. 

At some point the vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

The name of the driver has not yet been released. 

The case remains under investigation. 

