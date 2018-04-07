Chase involving deputy ends with driver of stolen vehicle dead

Investigators with the Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle and a chase with deputies.

Officials say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Friday, April 7. It started when a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office noticed a car on Jones Creek near Mary Louise Avenue driving without its headlights on.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly took off.

At some point the vehicle crashed into a tree. The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The case remains under investigation.

