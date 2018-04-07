Man dies, passenger critically injured after crash during severe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dies, passenger critically injured after crash during severe weather

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Polo Mouton (Source: Facebook) Polo Mouton (Source: Facebook)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A 35-year-old man died early Saturday morning after his vehicle flipped during a crash. 

The crash happened at on Saturday, April 7 at roughly 4 a.m., which was the time when severe weather was passing through the Baton Rouge area.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Polo Mouton of Denham Springs was driving in the 10900 block of Florida Boulevard when he veered to the ride and went off the road. That caused his car to flip across the service road.

Mouton did not have on a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle during impact. The passenger in the vehicle was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected as well.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

