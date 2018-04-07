Man dies after crash during severe weather

A 35-year-old man died early Saturday morning after the vehicle he was in flipped during a crash.

The crash happened at on Saturday, April 7 at roughly 4 a.m., which was the time when severe weather was passing through the Baton Rouge area.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Polo Mouton of Denham Springs was in a vehicle that was traveling in the 10900 block of Florida Boulevard when he the car went off the road. That caused his vehicle to flip across the service road.

Mouton did not have on a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle during impact. A 26-year-old man was also ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

EDITORIAL NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated that Mouton was the driver of the vehicle. At this time investigators do not know who was driving the vehicle because both men were ejected.

