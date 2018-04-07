5-year-old girl dies after head-on crash

A 5-year-old girl from Baton Rouge died after the car she was in was hit head-on by another vehicle.More >>
A 5-year-old girl from Baton Rouge died after the car she was in was hit head-on by another vehicle.More >>
The sweet sounds of a soprano saxophone blended perfectly with a little Spanish guitar is just part of what folks will hear this weekend as the annual Ebb & Flow Festival takes over Baton Rouge. It's just one of the events from the jam-packed schedule all April to kick off the spring festival season.More >>
The sweet sounds of a soprano saxophone blended perfectly with a little Spanish guitar is just part of what folks will hear this weekend as the annual Ebb & Flow Festival takes over Baton Rouge. It's just one of the events from the jam-packed schedule all April to kick off the spring festival season.More >>
A monthly event is helping people in Baton Rouge clear out past mistakes so they can move on with their future.More >>
A monthly event is helping people in Baton Rouge clear out past mistakes so they can move on with their future.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Several products flagged by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals as fire and burn hazards appeared in a Facebook post shared to their official account Friday evening.More >>
Several products flagged by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals as fire and burn hazards appeared in a Facebook post shared to their official account Friday evening.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
Annette Rosenow needed help moving her dogs and enlisted the help of a couple she found on Craigslist. Police are now searching for the unidentified woman.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>