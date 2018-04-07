5-year-old girl dies after head-on crash - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

5-year-old girl dies after head-on crash

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
LSP unit (Source: WAFB) LSP unit (Source: WAFB)
ST. AMANT, LA (WAFB) -

A 5-year-old girl from Baton Rouge died after the car she was in was hit head-on by another vehicle. 

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, April 6. 

The two vehicles hit head-on after the car being driven by Joey Gaudet, 35, of Gonzales, tried to make a left turn on Mire Rd. 

The child, Addisyn Teekell, was properly restrained, as was the driver of the vehicle, Benjamin Teekell, 32. Despite this, Addisyn died at the hospital where she was taken by emergency responders. 

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in this crash.

The incident is still being investigated and charges are pending. 

