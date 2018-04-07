Livingston Parish library to hold free garage sales throughout April

Information provided by the Livingston Parish Library.

LIVINGSTON PARISH -- In an effort to celebrate Earth Day and introduce the idea of “freecycling,” the Livingston Parish Library will hold three free garage sales throughout the month of April.

Freecycling promotes reusing or re-gifting items rather than throwing them away. The goal is to free up room in landfills by reusing goods instead. Attendees can browse household decorations, cookware, small furniture, toys, and electronics during any of the library’s garage sales. The best part is that all items are absolutely free.

Patrons looking to do a little spring cleaning or an opportunity to declutter their homes are invited to donate any gently used items for the event. Broken items or large furniture will not be accepted. Attendees do not have donate items in order to participate in the free garage sale.

Free Garage Sale Event Dates and Locations:

Main Branch

Friday, April 13

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Donations accepted Monday, April 9 – Thursday, April 12

Albany-Springfield Branch

Friday, April 20

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Donations accepted Monday April 16 – Thursday, April 19

Denham Springs-Walker Branch

Saturday, April 28

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Donations accepted Thursday, April 28 – Friday April 27

