LSU softball wins record-breaking 19 inning marathon against Ole Miss

It took 19 innings, and four and a half hours. But the LSU softball team eventually broke through for a 2-1 series-opening win over Ole Miss.

It was a night full of poor hitting, incredible defense, and other worldly pitching. LSU starter Allie Walljasper and the Rebels’ Kaitlin Lee each went the full 19 innings, combining for 498 total pitches. Walljasper didn’t allow a single earned run over 19 innings. The only Rebel run came on an error in the first inning.

The game tied the SEC record for longest softball game, and broke LSU and Ole Miss’ program records for longest game played. At one point LSU went down 1-2-3 over four straight innings. Walljasper and the Tigers defense found themselves in multiple jams in extra innings, but each time found their way out. The Rebels left runners on second and third twice in extras.

Eventually, Amanda Doyle, who was 0-for-7 in the game, got the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 19th inning with two outs. The elated, and certainly tired, LSU crowd went home pleased.

LSU head coach Beth Torina shared a moment after the game with her pitcher Walljasper, and Ole Miss pitcher Kaitlin Lee, who was just as valiant in defeat.

Torina says we’ll be talking about this historic night for years to come. It was one that LSU fans won’t soon forget.

LSU and Ole Miss will be back in action Saturday at 6:00 for Game 2 of the series.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.