EPA chief fights for his job in meeting with Trump

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 3, 2018, photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks at a news conference at the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A sign criticizing Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is seen posted on the base of a utility pole on the corner of H Street NW and 13 Street NW in Washington, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A sign criticizing Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is seen posted on the base of a utility pole on the corner of H Street NW and 13 Street NW in Washington, Friday, April 6, 2018.
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2017 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt speaks in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A sign criticizing Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is seen posted on the base of a utility pole on the corner of H Street NW and 13 Street NW in Washington, Friday, April 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A sign criticizing Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is seen posted on the base of a utility pole on the corner of H Street NW and 13 Street NW in Washington, Friday, April 6, 2018.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt has met with President Donald Trump to make his case for why he should remain in his post amid a stream of questions about his ethical standing.

Pruitt visited the White House Friday to discuss his agency's recent steps to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for cars. But administration officials say he also fought for his job in his meeting with the president.

While some White House aides are increasingly fed up with Pruitt and chief of staff John Kelly has advocated firing him, Trump remains less certain. Pruitt is one of the most effective members of his Cabinet in undermining his predecessor's regulatory agenda, and Trump enjoys his hard-charging style.

