Ebb & Flow kicks off spring festival season, spurs capital area tourism

The sweet sounds of a soprano saxophone blended perfectly with a little Spanish guitar is just part of what folks will hear this weekend as the annual Ebb & Flow Festival takes over Baton Rouge. It's just one of the events from the jam-packed schedule all April to kick off the spring festival season.More >>
The sweet sounds of a soprano saxophone blended perfectly with a little Spanish guitar is just part of what folks will hear this weekend as the annual Ebb & Flow Festival takes over Baton Rouge. It's just one of the events from the jam-packed schedule all April to kick off the spring festival season.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Festival season is upon us and Live After Five, Baton Rouge’s free weekly concert series, kicks off spring 2018 with Wayne Toups.More >>
Several products flagged by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals as fire and burn hazards appeared in a Facebook post shared to their official account Friday evening.More >>
Several products flagged by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals as fire and burn hazards appeared in a Facebook post shared to their official account Friday evening.More >>
On Friday, April 6, state lawmakers moved forward a bill that aims to improve insurance benefits for severely injured first responders.More >>
On Friday, April 6, state lawmakers moved forward a bill that aims to improve insurance benefits for severely injured first responders.More >>
If the bill had passed, the City of Baton Rouge's top cop would be supervised, appointed, and dismissed by the mayor, getting rid of the civil service protection over the police chief.More >>
If the bill had passed, the City of Baton Rouge's top cop would be supervised, appointed, and dismissed by the mayor, getting rid of the civil service protection over the police chief.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Hanane Mouhib has been charged with murdering her 7-year-old son in a situation described as a stabbing that caused "his head to become disengaged from his body."More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>