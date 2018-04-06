Aggies even series with LSU 9-2

LSU starting pitcher Caleb Gilbert didn't survive the first inning in College Station Friday night, getting roughed up for six hits and five runs in two thirds of an inning and Texas A&M went on to a 9-2 victory and evened the SEC series with the Tigers.

The Aggies totaled 12 hits led by Logan Foster's 3-for-3 night, and the Tigers only runs came on a two-run homer from Daniel Cabrera in the top of the fourth, cutting the A&M lead to 5-2. But Texas A&M (22-9, 4-7) scored three more in the fifth, sparked by Zach Watson's first error of the season in centerfield to put the game out of reach 8-2.

The Tigers only had five other hits off Aggies starter and winning pitcher John Doxakis in eight innings of work. Texas A&M can win its first SEC series of the year by beating LSU (20-12, 6-5) in Saturday's rubber game at 2 p.m. SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Ma'Khail Hilliard will get the start for the Tigers.

