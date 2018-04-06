CONSUMER ALERT: State Fire Marshal shares recalled products posing fire and burn hazards

Several products flagged by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshals as fire and burn hazards appeared in a Facebook post shared to their official account Friday evening.

The products which are under current recall are due to issues determined by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission can overheat when in use or being charged. Items flagged include:

Nickelodeon's PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat which is sold with an accessory flashlight, which according to reports has batteries in the flashlight that can overheat, causing the flashlight to become hot, posing burn and fire hazards.

"This recall involves the Nickelodeon PAW PATROL Deluxe Marshall Hat sold with an accessory flashlight. The PAW PATROL Marshall hats are red with a yellow ribbon, black and white spotted dog ears and a black flashlight attached to the side of the hat. The flashlight is included with the hat and they share the SKU number. Only flashlights with SKU 01292093 and date codes 1703RY01, 1603RY01, and 1503RY01 are involved in this recall.The SKU number and date codes are on the sewn in the label under the ear on the hat. Consumers should immediately take the flashlight that was sold with the hat away from children, stop using it, remove the batteries and dispose of the flashlight and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. Customers will be asked to provide a photo of the tag located under the ear in the hat."

The Re-fuel by Digipower Grab and Go Family Pack portable power bank charging stations which according to reports can overheat when the unit is being charged, posing fire and burn hazards.

"This recall involves the Re-fuel by Digipower Grab and Go Family Pack portable power bank charging stations. The power bank charger is a self-contained energy source used to charge cell phones and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available. The unit consists of three (black, gray and green) 2600 mAh re-chargeable lithium-ion battery chargers that sit on a recharging docking station. Each power bank is oval in shape and measures approximately 3.75 inches long by 1.25 inches high by 0.75 inches wide. “re-fuel by DIGIPOWER” is printed on each power bank. Item number RF-TRIP is printed on the bottom of the charging station. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging stations and contact The Container Store for instructions on how to receive a full refund."

The Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in black; coral orange; grayed jade; cinnamon; fig; ice white and red. These heaters can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

"This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in the following colors: black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white, and red. The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit. The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit, including free shipping."

You can view the full list of the products currently being recalled by visiting https://www.cpsc.gov/

