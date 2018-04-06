Surgeons at BRG use robotic-arm to assist in knee replacements

Surgeons at Baton Rouge General (BRG) are now using robotic-arm assisted technology in operating rooms when performing knee replacements. The Stryker’s Mako Technology allows surgeons to personalize procedures and give them more precision.

“The Mako robot is the most advanced option for knee replacement available today,” said Stephen Mumford, BRG’s Vice President of Operations. “We’re proud to be able to bring this technology to Baton Rouge and give our patients a new, more accurate option for their surgery."

Knee replacements are one of the most common procedures in the United States and are expected to increase nearly 700% percent by 2030.

STRYKER'S MAKO ROBOTIC-ARM

Gives surgeons more accuracy when placing implants

Customizes a surgical plan based on each patient’s bone anatomy and diagnosis



“The Mako system creates a 3D model of the patient’s knee, allowing us to personalize each surgical plan,” explains orthopedist Dr. Jared Braud of Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic. “This technology gives us a higher degree of accuracy and precision while we guide the robotic arm, and at the same time offers the patient a customized knee replacement.”



The Mako System is designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. In addition to the customized surgical capabilities, it enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan during the operation and assists the surgeon in removing bone. The robotic-arm does not perform surgery or move without the surgeon guiding it.



Dr. Jared Braud and Dr. Niels Linschoten with Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic are the first two surgeons in Baton Rouge certified to perform knee replacements using the new technology. Baton Rouge General is the only hospital in Greater Baton Rouge with Stryker’s Mako Robotic Assisted Surgical System.



To learn more about knee surgery options and to see if you’re a candidate for robotic knee replacement, call (225) 763-4140 .

