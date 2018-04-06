Bill that would have allowed mayor to appoint police chief deferred

On Friday, April 6, state lawmakers moved forward a bill that aims to improve insurance benefits for severely injured first responders.More >>
If the bill had passed, the City of Baton Rouge's top cop would be supervised, appointed, and dismissed by the mayor, getting rid of the civil service protection over the police chief.More >>
A Baton Rouge area organization is giving kids a front row seat to see different cultures.More >>
A Morgan City officer arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase. Jonathan Ruffin,30, is facing a long list of charges, after tests showed he was driving while intoxicated, among other driving violations.More >>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.More >>
The film franchise's Facebook announced on Friday a release date for the fourth edition of the film next year, nearly 25 years after the original.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.More >>
Cota Samuel, 2, was the first to wake when the family's home caught fire Thursday morningMore >>
She's baaaaaaaack. Months after WBTV reporter Kristen Hampton went viral on Facebook for product testing the "3 Second Brow," she's back checking out a whole new beauty product.More >>
