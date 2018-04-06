Arts Council of Baton Rouge gives kids opportunity to experience different cultures

A Baton Rouge area organization is giving kids a front row seat to see different cultures.

The Arts Council of Baton Rouge hosted its "Arts-Plosion" camp this week. Kids in the program take daily field trips downtown to observe cultural events. They will also get a chance to participate in the Ebb & Flow Festival, which celebrates the relationship between Brazil and the U.S. President of the Arts Council, Renee Chatelain, says she's excited to see how involved the children have been.

"It is so heart warming to see them so excited and so accepting of all these different things that they're learning. And it inspires me," said Chatelain.

The Ebb & Flow Festival will be held downtown on the river front beginning on Saturday, April 7 at 11 a.m. It will also be held on Sunday starting at noon.

