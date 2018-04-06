Suspected drunk driver arrested after high-speed chase

A Morgan City officer arrested a man after he led police on a high-speed chase. Jonathan Ruffin,30, is facing a long list of charges, after tests showed he was driving while intoxicated, among other driving violations.

CHARGES:

Driving while intoxicated, 1st offense

Aggravated obstruction of a highway

Improper lane usage

Aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Failure to secure registration

No driver’s license

Resisting an officer by giving false information

Warrant: Failure to appear for hearing on 01/04/2018 (2 counts)

Warrant: Failure to appear for arraignment on 12/01/2017

The officer spotted the vehicle swerving erratically Friday morning on LA 182. The vehicle was reportedly swerving lane to lane, with no regard to other motorists.

The officer attempted to initiate a stop when the driver sped off on LA 182 then turned onto US 90. The driver reportedly reached speeds greater than 90 miles an hour while speeding on US 90. He eventually pulled over onto the shoulder. That’s when he reportedly got out of the vehicle and took off running.

After a short chase on foot, the officer caught up with Ruffin. The officer says Ruffin initially provided a false name. According to police, Ruffin did not have a valid Louisiana Driver’s License and the vehicle he was driving did not have proper registration. It was then discovered Ruffin was wanted on several active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial Court.

A firearm was reportedly located in the vehicle. As a convicted felon, Ruffin is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Ruffin was arrested and taken to the Morgan City Jail. It was at the jail that officers say Ruffin performed poorly on a Standardized Field Sobriety test. He submitted to chemical testing and his blood alcohol content registered as a .111g%.

Ruffin was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

