From the First Alert Forecast Team

We will be tracking scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms Friday evening, but the real action begins after midnight.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the WAFB viewing area under a slight risk of severe weather with an enhanced risk for some of WAFB’s northern communities. The main threat will be damaging thunderstorm winds, although isolated hail and even a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out across south Louisiana during the overnight and pre-dawn hours.

A squall line ahead of an advancing cold front will deliver the main storm energy. That line is expected to hit the Baton Rouge metro area after midnight.

That line of storms will steadily advance southward and clear the viewing area by or soon after sunrise on Saturday. However, scattered, mainly light rains are expected to last through the morning and taper off through the day. That said, we could still have a few blips on regional Doppler radar even into Saturday evening.

Saturday shapes up to be one of those “upside down” days in terms of temperatures, with the warmest part of the day during the pre-dawn hours before the rains arrive. Temperatures are expected to be near 70° at midnight, drop into the mid 60s by mid-morning, and fall into the low 60s for Saturday afternoon. We will also stay under the clouds through the day with a morning wind shift reflecting the front’s passage to our south.

Let’s call it a sun/cloud mix for Sunday’s forecast. We might see a blip or two on Doppler radar on Sunday, but most neighborhoods will stay dry. Sunday morning starts off rather chilly with lows near 40° for the Red Stick at sunrise. Sunday afternoon temperatures should climb into the mid 60s.

Look for scattered rain on Monday with a morning start in the mid to upper 50s and an afternoon high in the mid 70s. A few showers could even linger into the earliest part of Tuesday, but by Tuesday afternoon, we expect mainly sunny skies. Tuesday starts off with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s and an afternoon high in the mid 70s.

The rest of the work week looks pretty good with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday and partly cloudy skies with maybe spotty shower for Friday. Look for highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s with low 80s for Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Unfortunately, some of the extended guidance says rain returns to the area for next Saturday.

