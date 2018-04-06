Southern University student arrested for reportedly robbing some - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern University student arrested for reportedly robbing someone at gunpoint

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Tawane Williams, 18 (Source: EBRSO) Tawane Williams, 18 (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A student at Southern University is behind bars after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint on campus.

On Thursday, April 5, just after midnight, officers with SUPD responded to a call at Jones Hall about an armed robbery. The victim says he was on the second floor of Jones Hall with a friend when a group of black males approached him and asked him for change for a hundred dollar bill. The victim says he gave the man change, then left the building.

The victim went on to say when he walked out of the building, someone grabbed him from behind, put him in a choke hold, and held a gun to the back of his head. The victim says he knows the man, later identified as Tawane Williams, 18, is a student at Southern. The victim says his pockets were searched and money was stolen. He says Williams also hit him in the side of the head.

The victim was able to positively identify Williams in a photographic lineup. Williams was then arrested, and after being read his rights, claimed he was present when the victim was robbed, but did not participate in the robbery. Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an armed robbery charge.

