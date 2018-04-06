Additional arrest made in Southern University armed robbery

A student at Southern University is behind bars after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint on campus.

On Thursday, April 5, just after midnight, officers with SUPD responded to a call at Jones Hall about an armed robbery. The victim says he was on the second floor of Jones Hall with a friend when a group of black males approached him and asked him for change for a hundred dollar bill. The victim says he gave the man change, then left the building.

The victim went on to say when he walked out of the building, someone grabbed him from behind, put him in a choke hold, and held a gun to the back of his head. The victim says he knows the man, later identified as Tawane Williams, 18, is a student at Southern. The victim says his pockets were searched and money was stolen. He says Williams also hit him in the side of the head.

The victim was able to positively identify Williams in a photographic lineup. Williams was then arrested, and after being read his rights, claimed he was present when the victim was robbed, but did not participate in the robbery. Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on an armed robbery charge.

An additional arrest in this case was made on Tuesday, April 10. Officials say an anonymous tip was submitted via Jag Safe that stated Daniel Poole, 18, told someone he was the other person who had participated in the armed robbery. The tip provided Poole's name, age, and the kind of vehicle he was driving, as well as information about him being a student at Southern who lives near LSU.

After being arrested and read his rights, Poole denied committing the robbery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of armed robbery.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.