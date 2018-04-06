Additional arrest made in Southern University armed robbery

The USS Kidd will mark the anniversary of the kamikaze attack that killed 38 crew members Wednesday without the public gathering on its decks.More >>
Investigators are on the scene of a fatal fire.More >>
Another person has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Southern University's campus.More >>
The direct economic impact of Louisiana’s decision to expand Medicaid was an additional $1.85 billion of federal funds. That's according to a statewide economic impact report released Tuesday.More >>
The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Shocking video at a high school basketball tournament in Savannah over the weekend appears to show a referee getting attacked.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
