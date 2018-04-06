West Baton Rouge Museum hosting grand opening for new Juke Joint - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

West Baton Rouge Museum hosting grand opening for new Juke Joint exhibit

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) -

The West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen will be hosting a grand opening celebration for the new permanent Juke Joint exhibit.

The grand opening scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 6 at the museum and will feature a tribute to Slim Harpo with living legends Henry Gray and Carol Fran along with tomorrow’s legends Carter Wilkerson and the Riverside Blues Band and Rudy “Trey” Richard, III.

It will also feature a fish fry, Juke Joint beer from the Tin Roof Brewing Company, and the new “Baby Scratch My Back” cocktail invented by Cane Land Distilling Company. The grand opening is a trib

The new exhibit will honor the rich blues heritage of West Baton Rouge.

According to a statement from the museum, juke joints have a history that is deeply rooted in small towns throughout the south.

West Baton Rouge was famous for the juke joints that provided relief to the workers coming in from the sugarcane fields and long hard days of work on the Mississippi River.

The nighttime establishments in West Baton Rouge Parish drew crowds as the Blue Laws of East Baton Rouge did not apply on the west side. You could hear live music playing all night through open windows across the canebrake.

Ernest Gaines is quoted in his memoir, Mozart to Leadbelly, “Baton Rouge was a dry town on Sundays; so I…would go across the Mississippi River into Port Allen, into The White Eagle bar.” Gaines recalls hearing Bobby Rush, Bobby Blue Bland and Ernie K-Doe in The White Eagle. 

For more information visit: http://westbatonrougemuseum.com/home/.

