Need free legal advice? This event is for you

If you're in need to free legal advice, this event is for you.

On Saturday, April 7, an event will be held at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Attorneys with the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association will be available for 15-minute, one-on-one sessions. Everything is confidential and residents will be assisted on a first come, first serve basis.

The Jones Creek Library is located at 6222 Jones Creek Rd. in Baton Rouge.

