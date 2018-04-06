Need free legal advice? This event is for you - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Need free legal advice? This event is for you

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If you're in need to free legal advice, this event is for you.

On Saturday, April 7, an event will be held at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Attorneys with the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association will be available for 15-minute, one-on-one sessions. Everything is confidential and residents will be assisted on a first come, first serve basis.

The Jones Creek Library is located at 6222 Jones Creek Rd. in Baton Rouge.

