YOUR TURN: Gun Laws

This week's Your Turn segment goes to Matthew Dauzat. Dauzat and several others went to the WAFB Facebook page to express their thoughts on a story about a group of moms lobbying their legislators for tougher gun laws.

The group ‘Moms Demand Action’ is a national organization. Its local members expressed their opposition to arming Louisiana teachers.

Dauzat commented:

"You want to make schools safer? As a parent, teach your children to respect one another and their teachers and elders. Instead of 'my child is always right' syndrome. A gun is a tool, just like a pencil. It takes an operator to make an error, so teach your kids self-respect and respect for others. Be involved in their lives, school and show them that you are there for them. Kids look for attention and there's no better attention than a loving and caring parent."

