YOUR TURN: Gun Laws

I-12 is now open in both directions after Entergy crews power lines that fell on the interstate Friday morning.More >>
A man accused of hitting a woman with a glass bottle is locked up in Assumption Parish Detention Center. Assumption Parish Sheriff deputies arrested Michael Worley, 58, on a charge of aggravated second degree battery.More >>
This week's your turn segment goes to Matthew Dauzat.More >>
Police in Denham Springs say they arrested a man Friday morning after he got into a fight with officers.More >>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
A woman is facing charges after Memphis police say her child was found walking the streets alone this morning.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
