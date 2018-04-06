Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman with bottle - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested for allegedly attacking woman with bottle

Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
PAINCOURTVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

A man accused of hitting a woman with a glass bottle, causing cuts to her head, is locked up in Assumption Parish Detention Center. Assumption Parish Sheriff deputies arrested Michael Worley, 58, on a charge of aggravated second degree battery.

Deputies received a call, shortly after midnight Thursday, reporting the violent crime near Paincourtville. The victim told them Worley hit her with some sort of weapon. Deputies found a broken bottle nearby that they believe to be the weapon

The victim was taken to Assumption Community Hospital to be treated for severe lacerations on her head. She is expected to be ok.

Deputies found Worley riding his bicycle on LA 308 and escorted him back to the scene. Since his arrest, he remains in jail, awaiting bond.

