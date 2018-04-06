Powell says Fed expects to stick with gradual rate hikes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Powell says Fed expects to stick with gradual rate hikes

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is painting a mostly sunny view of the U.S. economy and saying the Fed remains committed to raising its key interest rate gradually.

Powell notes in his first speech as Fed leader that the central bank raised its key rate by a quarter-point at its March meeting, just the sixth increase since late 2015. He depicts that rate hike as "another step in the ongoing process of gradually scaling back" the ultra-low rates it employed to lift the economy out of the Great Recession.

Powell says this "patient approach has paid dividends and contributed to the strong economy we have today." He says the Fed will continue to balance the risks of moving too slowly in raising rates or moving too quickly.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:58:40 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • California storm may test spillway at nation's tallest dam

    California storm may test spillway at nation's tallest dam

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:26 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:51:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-06 17:51:28 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly