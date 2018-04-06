Man accused of fighting with Denham Springs police officers

Police in Denham Springs say they arrested a man for getting into a fight with officers on Friday morning.

Officers initially responded to Florida Avenue around 9:37 a.m. to a report of a vehicle traveling down the roadway in reverse.

Upon stopping the driver, Danny Weber, officers learned the Jeep only operated in reverse. Weber did not have insurance and was driving with a suspended license.

Officers ordered the vehicle to be towed because it was unsafe. When the tow truck arrived at the scene, Weber allegedly became “agitated” and tried to stop the Jeep from being towed.

Police say Weber began fighting with officers and continued to fight despite the officers deploying their tasers.

Weber was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of careless operation, unsafe vehicle, no insurance, driving under the suspension, and resisting an officer.

