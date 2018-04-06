Older adults produce as many brain cells as teens do, study says

A new study challenges the old notion that neurons stop developing after we become adults. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Teens, you’ve got nothing on the old folks when it comes to growing brain cells.

A new study challenges the old notion that neurons stop developing after we become adults.

The Columbia University study, published this week in the journal “Cell Stem Cell,” suggests older brains are just as capable of producing cells as younger ones.

Researchers looked at the brains of 28 previously healthy people between the ages of 14 and 79 who suddenly died.

"We found that older people have similar ability to make thousands of hippocampal new neurons from progenitor cells as younger people do,” said lead author of the study Maura Boldrini to “Forbes.” “We also found equivalent volumes of the hippocampus across ages.”

The hippocampus is the part of the brain important for memory, emotion and acquiring knowledge.

But it’s not all good news for the older brain. The study also found there are fewer blood vessels and connections between cells as the brain ages.

So, even though the brain may be producing plenty of neurons, these factors may hurt “cognitive-emotional resilience” in the elderly, Boldrini said.

She hopes her research will contribute to the study of many brain conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease.

