Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file) A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

SWEDEN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in rural western New York.

Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Rochester. She was charged with second-degree murder.

Court papers say Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.

Police were responding to a call about a suicidal person with a knife.

Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.

___

Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

