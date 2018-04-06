Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

SWEDEN, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son in rural western New York.
Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Rochester. She was charged with second-degree murder.
Court papers say Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.
Police were responding to a call about a suicidal person with a knife.
Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.
Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com
