Trump's sons in Dubai attend wedding of Damac developer

Trump's sons in Dubai attend wedding of Damac developer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - President Donald Trump's two elder sons have visited Dubai, attending the wedding of the daughter of a billionaire Emirati developer and business partner of the Trump Organization.

Hussain Sajwani shared a picture Friday on Twitter of himself standing with Eric and Donald Trump Jr., saying he was delighted to host the two for the occasion of his daughter's wedding. He described them as "dear friends and business partners."

Last year, Eric and Donald Jr. opened the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, the first of two to be built in the United Arab Emirates by DAMAC Properties, which is majority-owned by Sajwani.

Eric on Thursday shared a picture of himself and his brother visiting the Trump-branded golf club in Dubai, but made no mention of attending the wedding.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

