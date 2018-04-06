All clear given after gas line rupture; Burbank Drive now open - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

All clear given after gas line rupture; Burbank Drive now open

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters have given the all clear after a ruptured gas line closed a portion of Burbank Drive earlier this morning. 

Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson Curt Monte said the gas line has been shut off and Burbank Drive is now open between West Lee Drive and Staring Lane. 

9News reporter Liz Koh has been told that the gas line is one of Entergy's main gas lines. Crews are working to repair the line and hope to have it finished within the next couple of hours. 

No evacuations were issued and no injuries were reported due to the gas line rupture. 

Monte said the cloud that formed in the area was mainly made up of water vapor and dirt from the rupture. 

