ALL LANES OPEN: Downed power lines causes Friday traffic nighmare

I-12 is now open in both directions after Entergy crews power lines that fell on the interstate Friday morning.
Officials with Entergy explain that the power lines were pulled down by the boom of a vehicle. Several of the poles were broken in the process and it took crews several hours to fix the problem.
Traffic was detoured to Airline Hwy., which caused delays across the city.
The incident started shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday.
